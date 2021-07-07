UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Reinstate Public Nuisance Liability For Gun Manufacturers - Governor Cuomo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

New York to Reinstate Public Nuisance Liability for Gun Manufacturers - Governor Cuomo

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The State of New York is going to reinstate a public nuisance liability for gun manufacturers as part of efforts to make firearms makers accountable for rampant and mass shootings, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

"New York is going to sign a law today that reinstates the public nuisance liability for gun manufacturers," Cuomo said in a live-telecast announcement where he declared a disaster emergency against gun violence in the state. "This is going to be a very big deal."

Related Topics

Governor New York

Recent Stories

Canada names Mary Simon first indigenous governor ..

12 minutes ago

UK Acts 'Decisively' Against Belarus, Including Sa ..

12 minutes ago

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With ASEAN ..

12 minutes ago

Nicaragua opposition arrests climb to 26

12 minutes ago

US Officials to Meet With Russian Counterparts Nex ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.