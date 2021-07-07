New York to Reinstate Public Nuisance Liability for Gun Manufacturers - Governor Cuomo

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The State of New York is going to reinstate a public nuisance liability for gun manufacturers as part of efforts to make firearms makers accountable for rampant and mass shootings, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

"New York is going to sign a law today that reinstates the public nuisance liability for gun manufacturers," Cuomo said in a live-telecast announcement where he declared a disaster emergency against gun violence in the state. "This is going to be a very big deal."