UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Release 300 Inmates Charged With Non-Violent Offenses - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

New York to Release 300 Inmates Charged With Non-Violent Offenses - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) New York City will immediately release about 300 inmates who have been sentenced to serve less than one year for non-violent offenses in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the prison system, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

De Blasio said an initial group of inmates considered for an early release included more than 500 individuals. However, because there were people with legal issues and charges of domestic violence and sexual offenses, it was decided to conduct a more thorough examination before freeing all of them.

"The remainder are individuals who have been convicted of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, have less than a year left on their sentence," de Blasio said on Tuesday.

"Some have many months, some have only a few months, some have only weeks. But I'm going to treat this category across the board as approximately 300 inmates. And we will move to release those 300 inmates immediately."

De Blasio said that about 700 other inmates, who have been imprisoned on parole violations, will also be considered for an early release on a case-by-case basis.

According to de Blasio, more than 5,000 people are currently serving sentences in New York City's prison system.

Related Topics

New York All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

53 minutes ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

1 hour ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

2 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

4 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

3 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.