New York to Sue Trump Administration Over Trusted Traveler Ban - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The US state of New York intends to fight a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prohibition on state residents participating on Trusted Traveler programs for frequent flyers by suing the Trump administration, state Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Friday.

"We plan to take legal action and sue the Trump Administration for its unfair targeting of New York State residents. This new policy will negatively impact travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy, so we will fight the president's shortsighted crusade against his former home. We will not allow New Yorkers to be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug," James said.

On Thursday, DHS announced that New York frequent flyers could no longer participate in a number of Trusted Traveler programs that allow passengers to bypass most airport security screening measures.

DHS claimed a new state law blocking Federal government access to drivers' license and motor vehicle data prevented the agency from evaluating the security risk of trusted travelers.

The New York data-sharing ban is part of a state law allowing illegal immigrants to obtain drivers' licenses, with James questioning why 13 other states and Washington, DC with similar laws were not also targeted.