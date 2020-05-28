UrduPoint.com
New York Transitions To Reopening As Daily COVID-19 Deaths Continue To Decline - Cuomo

New York Transitions to Reopening as Daily COVID-19 Deaths Continue to Decline - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) New York State is shifting its focus to economic reopening as the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to decrease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"In terms of number of New Yorkers that we have lost - 74 yesterday, which is just about what it was the day before... It is a sign that we are headed in the right direction," Cuomo said. "And we are transitioning to a new chapter on reopening, restarting the economy.

"

On Monday, New York reported 73 COVID-19-related fatalities and 96 the day before.

Cuomo said all requirements to proceed with Phase One of economic reopening have been met and New York City is the only region out of the ten regions in the state to begin partial reopening.

Under Phase One of the economic revitalization plan, construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply chains, retail with curbside pickup and agriculture are allowed to resume business.

