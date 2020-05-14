UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York University Study Questions Accuracy Of COVID-19 Test Used By White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

New York University Study Questions Accuracy of COVID-19 Test Used by White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Rapid coronavirus tests used at the White House  and praised by US President Donald Trump may miss almost half of disease cases, according to a study by a group of New York University scientists.

Their findings were disputed by the manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, which, according to FOX business, said that the researchers did not use the test as intended and that its false-negative rate is as low as 0.02%.

"In search for a platform with shorter turnaround time, we sought to evaluate the recently released Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 assay which is capable of producing positive results in as little as 5 minutes," the report said on Wednesday.

"Regardless of method of collection and sample type, Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 missed a third of the samples detected positive by Cepheid Xpert Xpress when using NP swabs in VTM and over 48 percent when using dry nasal swabs."

Two alternative platforms, the Roche Cobas SARS-CoV2 and the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2, demonstrate comparable performance and perform coronavirus tests in 3.5 hours and 45 minutes respectively, according to the report.

According to FOX Business, the Abbott system is used at the White House for rapidly spotting disease carriers among employees and visitors.

Related Topics

Business White House Trump New York May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

45 minutes ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

2 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.