New York University Study Questions Accuracy of COVID-19 Test Used by White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Rapid coronavirus tests used at the White House and praised by US President Donald Trump may miss almost half of disease cases, according to a study by a group of New York University scientists.

Their findings were disputed by the manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, which, according to FOX business, said that the researchers did not use the test as intended and that its false-negative rate is as low as 0.02%.

"In search for a platform with shorter turnaround time, we sought to evaluate the recently released Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 assay which is capable of producing positive results in as little as 5 minutes," the report said on Wednesday.

"Regardless of method of collection and sample type, Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 missed a third of the samples detected positive by Cepheid Xpert Xpress when using NP swabs in VTM and over 48 percent when using dry nasal swabs."

Two alternative platforms, the Roche Cobas SARS-CoV2 and the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2, demonstrate comparable performance and perform coronavirus tests in 3.5 hours and 45 minutes respectively, according to the report.

According to FOX Business, the Abbott system is used at the White House for rapidly spotting disease carriers among employees and visitors.