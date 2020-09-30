UrduPoint.com
New York Will Offer Residents Masks But Fine Those Who Do Not Wear Them - Mayor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) New York City will provide free surgical masks to residents, but will fine anyone who refuses to wear a mask in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a news conference.

"Anyone who is not wearing a face covering will be offered one, will be reminded it is required," de Blasio said on Tuesday. "And anyone who refuses to wear a face covering will be told that if they don't put one on, they will be fined. We don't want to fine people. If we have to, we will, and that will be starting on a large scale today.

De Blasio said the daily rate of novel coronavirus cases is 3.25 percent, which is above the threshold for keeping schools open, and the city's weekly average of 1.38 percent is still well below the seven-day average.

Mask mandates have become a major political issue in the United States with numerous citizens refusing to wear one on the grounds that surgical masks' material and fit do not prevent virus particles from passing through.

