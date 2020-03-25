UrduPoint.com
New York Will Receive 8 Health Facilities To Treat COVID-19 Patients - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

New York Will Receive 8 Health Facilities to Treat COVID-19 Patients - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers will build eight health facilities in New York State which is now considered the epicenter of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, President Donald Trump said in a press briefing.

"The Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard are building four hospital facilities in New York City at the Javits Center, which will be operational very soon, they've already started," Trump said on Tuesday. "In addition, they are building four separate medical facilities in different parts of the state."

On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, located in midtown Manhattan, will be converted into a field hospital to treat up to 2,000 COVID-19 patients.

Trump added that a 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship is under a "very big maintenance," and will soon also be arriving in New York Harbor to prevent the exhaustion of local hospitals when the number of COVID-19 patients requiring medical assistance will peak.

The Federal government has also started distributing millions of N95 respirators, surgical masks, gowns and gloves across the areas, mostly hit by COVID-19 in the United States.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that half of 4,000 ventilators that the federal government had allocated for the state, would be delivered to the city.

According to Cuomo, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 25,665, with 14,904 being reported in the city alone.

