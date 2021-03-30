New Yorkers Aged 16+ to Be Vaccinated From April 6 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) New York state will start vaccinating from next week all residents aged 16 and above for the COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

"Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines," Cuomo said in a tweet.

Over the next 24 hours, vaccination appointments will be opened to those aged 30 and above, he said.

New York state has some 19.5 million people, according to a 2019 census. According to the state's official website, more than 15 percent of its people have received full vaccination - meaning the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson - for COVID-19.

A total of 239,288 doses were administered in the last 24 hours alone, making for a record high, the website said, adding that more than 1.

0 million vaccines were given out over the past seven days.

President Joe Biden, who took office on January 20, has set a target of vaccinating 200 million Americans within the first 100 days of his administration, after exceeding in less than 60 days his earlier goal of administering 100 million vaccinations.

New York was the biggest COVID-19 hotspot at the height of the pandemic last year. At the peak of the outbreak in April, the state had about 18,000 people in hospital and there were roughly 800 people dying a day from complications caused by the virus.

On Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York were at 8,926, with 164 fatalities.