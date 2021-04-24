New Yorkers Can Now Take Advantage of Walk-In Coronavirus Vaccination - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Residents of New York can now get coronavirus vaccine shots without making an appointment, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"You can just walk up and get vaccinated," de Blasio said on Friday, as quoted by NBC news, adding that "this approach is exactly right for this point as we continue to move forward. A lot of people just want it to be convenient and easy."

Earlier, the city introduced a pilot walk-in program for older residents and there were over 30 walk-in coronavirus vaccination sites open in New York.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a Friday statement that five new pop-up vaccination sites were being set up for New York City bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers.

"The sites, which will be located in all five boroughs, will each receive a total of 400 doses for the duration of their existence, including doses set aside for the workers.

The sites are open to all eligible New Yorkers, but only bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers with proof of employment can walk in to get vaccinated," a statement on the governor's website says.

Earlier this month, Cuomo announced that New Yorkers aged 16 and older were eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

New York was the biggest COVID-19 hotspot at the height of the pandemic last year. At the peak of the outbreak in April 2020, the state had about 18,000 people in hospitals and there were roughly 800 people dying a day from complications caused by the virus.

New York state has a population of some 19.5 million people, according to a 2019 census. The latest state data shows that over 30 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while more than 43 percent have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.