New York's Big Tourism Show Ends, Pakistan's Pavilion Wins Award
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The 2-day New York's famed 'Travel and Adventure Show' wrapped up Sunday after hundreds of thousands of people saw nearly 170 countries, including Pakistan, showcasing their tourism potential and culture as well as diverse offerings.
The Pakistan pavilion, under the banner of the national tourism brand 'Salam Pakistan', won the award for 'Best Partner Pavilion at the travel & Adventure Show 2025'.
It was set up by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York.
Billed as "America's Favourite Travel Show Series", the two-day event is took place at the sprawling Javits Center with hundreds of exhibitors and dozens of informative sessions and workshops – a one-stop shop to explore many destinations under one roof.
At night, the Pakistani Consulate General hosted a dinner reception in honour of the participating delegates of the show.
The dinner was attended by Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan; Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh; Minister for Tourism and Law Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad; Minister for Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, and other guests.
Welcoming the delegates, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai expressed his gratitude for their active participation in the Travel & Adventure Show. He acknowledged the presence and support of Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, noting the critical role his leadership plays in promoting Pakistan’s image abroad.
Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the immense tourism potential of Pakistan in areas such as adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and religious tourism. He emphasized the importance of such events in presenting Pakistan’s diverse tourism offerings to a global audience.
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan also addressed the gathering, underlining the significance of international tourism exhibitions in showcasing Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes and unique tourism opportunities. He stressed the need for continued participation in such platforms to promote Pakistan’s tourism industry.
The Travel & Adventure Show 2025 is one of the largest tourism events in the world.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
More Stories From World
-
New York's big tourism show ends, Pakistan's pavilion wins award7 minutes ago
-
Lappartient aims for IOC presidency and world harmony17 minutes ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as Kenya pushes peace talks17 minutes ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago17 minutes ago
-
White House says Colombia backs down on migrant row17 minutes ago
-
Bittersweet return for Syrians with killed, missing relatives17 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says will extend ceasefire despite Israel's failure to withdraw troops47 minutes ago
-
White House says Lebanon-Israel deal extended to February 1847 minutes ago
-
Trump slaps sanctions after Colombia defies deportation push1 hour ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as Kenya pushes peace talks1 hour ago
-
Trump, Colombia wage tariff war amid US immigration row1 hour ago
-
Chiefs beat Bills, seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles1 hour ago