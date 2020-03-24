UrduPoint.com
New York's COVID-19 Crisis Still In 'Calm Before Storm' Despite Surge In Cases - Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

New York's COVID-19 Crisis Still in 'Calm Before Storm' Despite Surge in Cases - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said they still expect to see a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases despite the dozens of thousands already confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo said that a total of 20,875 people in New York State had contracted the COVID-19 disease, while 157 have died.

"This is going to get much worse before it gets better. We are still in the relative calm before the storm," Cuomo told reporters. "You are going to see the number of infections, the number of cases increase dramatically."

Cuomo was speaking at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center located in Midtown Manhattan, which will be converted into a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients and address the looming overcapacity of the state's health system.

According to the governor, the construction of four emergency hospitals inside the Javits Center will start this week and might take up to 10 days. Each hospital will be able to treat about 250 people with some 320 Federal staff working there.

State authorities are also assessing whether an additional 1,000 beds for "a lighter level" medical care could be constructed within the convention center. This measure would bring the total capacity of the field hospital to treat up to 2,000 COVID-19 patients, Cuomo said.

