NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Density control measures imposed across the US state of New York to slow the spread of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) appear to be working, with the hospitalization rate now doubling at a slower rate of 4.7 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The evidence suggests that the density control measures may be working," Cuomo said. "This past Sunday, the projection was that hospitalizations were doubling every two days. On Tuesday, the projection suggested that the hospitalizations were doubling every 4.

7 days."

The hospitalization rate of patients infected with Covid-19 currently stands at 12 percent, with 3,805 people now receiving treatment in medical facilities, whereas just a week ago, the rate was at 23 percent.

On Friday, Cuomo put New York state on the so-called PAUSE, which ordered 100 percent of the non-essential workforce to stay home, prohibited non-essential gatherings, enforced strict social distancing of at least six feet and introduced fines for those not complying with these policies.

On March 22, a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect at 8 p.m.