WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) A total of 34 people have died following a severe winter storm around Buffalo, New York, including three individuals who remain unidentified, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Wednesday.

"The Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner can confirm 34 storm-related fatalities as of 10 a.m. today. Unfortunately, we have two John Does and one Jane Doe. If you have a loved one that you know is missing, please call your local police department," Poloncarz said via Twitter.

Much of the United States experienced severe winter weather in recent days, including sub-zero temperatures and significant snowfall, with Buffalo hit particularly hard. The city has maintained a driving ban amid recovery efforts and deployed National Guard members to assist in wellness checks in areas that lost power during the storm.

Dozens of deaths have been reported nationwide as a result of the winter storm, as well as thousands of canceled flights.