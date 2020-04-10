(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) New York City's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts said in a release on Thursday that it has canceled programming for the upcoming summer due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this summer's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts programming, including Midsummer Night Swing, the Mostly Mozart Festival, and Lincoln Center Out of Doors," the release said. "These festivals have brought great joy to New Yorkers for decades, in ways only extraordinary, fearless artistry can."

The Lincoln Center emphasized that it intends to offer a free, pop-up festival when it is safe to stage it.

The festival will be a celebration of New York City and the first responders and healthcare workers "who are giving so much during this crisis," it said.

The Lincoln center noted that for the foreseeable future it will take its work online with a new portal that will help families and communities keep the performing arts front and center.

"Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classrooms, Concerts for kids and archival and live stream performances from across campus feature the arts from wherever they're still happening - empty halls, living rooms and more. We are in awe of the teaching artists, musicians, dancers, educators, and staff who are sharing such impressive creativity during this time," the release said.

New York State has become the epicenter of the COVID19 pandemic in the United States with some 160,000 cases of infection - 87,000 of them in New York City, the state's Health Department data revealed on Thursday.