New York's 'Little Pakistan' Holds Big Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 10:30 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pakistani-Americans came out in large numbers and enthusiastically celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day at an event in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City.

The event -- "Brooklyn Mela" -- was organized by the Pakistani-American Merchants Association on the borough's Coney Island Avenue, known as "Little Pakistan."

Mostly clad in the national dress, men, women and children showcased the rich culture and heritage of Pakistan through vibrant activities, traditional music, and cultural performances. Also arrayed in the area were food stalls serving traditional Pakistani dishes.

Pakistanis are heavily concentrated in the Coney Island Avenue area and there are many restaurants and businesses owned by them with signboards in urdu.

A part of the Avenue is named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, lauded the organizers' efforts in bringing the community together and promoting Pakistani culture in New York. He also extended his warmest congratulations to the community on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of unity and pride in their shared heritage.

The Brooklyn Mela provides a platform for the community to celebrate their identity and reaffirm their commitment to preserve their cultural roots while contributing to the diversity of New York.

