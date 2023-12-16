Open Menu

New York's Met Museum Agrees To Return 14 Stolen Cultural Artifacts To Cambodia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

New York's Met Museum agrees to return 14 stolen cultural artifacts to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) New York's Metropolitan Museum (the Met) has agreed to return 14 looted cultural treasures in its possession to Cambodia after several years of negotiations, the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said in a statement on Saturday.

The repatriation includes several masterpieces such as the breathtaking sculpture of a 10th-century female goddess (Uma) from the ancient royal capital of Koh Ker, a 10th-century bronze head of Avalokiteshvara which has a matching torso now at the National Museum of Cambodia, and a 10th - 11th century Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara sculpture, the statement said.

Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said the return of these artifacts, held by the Met is of utmost importance not only for Cambodia, but for humankind.

"The enormous importance to the Cambodian people, of these returns is difficult to overstate," she said in the statement. "We have many more treasures at the Met we also hope will be returned to Cambodia."

The minister said this repatriation shows once again Cambodia's continuing commitment to finding and bringing back its ancestors' souls that departed from its motherland.

Sackona also called on other museums and private collectors to return their looted collections of Cambodian antiquities.

"These returns contribute to the reconciliation and healing of the Cambodian people who went through decades of civil war," she said. "We look forward to further returns and acknowledgments of the truth regarding our lost national treasures."

Related Topics

Century Fine New York Cambodia Bronze From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

11 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

11 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

11 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

11 hours ago
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

11 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

11 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

11 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

12 hours ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

12 hours ago

More Stories From World