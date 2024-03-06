Open Menu

New York's New Composting Plan Is Ambitious - But Controversial

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 08:30 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) New York has begun rolling out a large-scale organic waste collection program, but the landmark initiative has upset many of the local groups that previously handled composting, who say they now face critical funding cuts.

John Surico, a resident of the Queens borough, started separating his food scraps seven years ago.

At the time, he carried his organic waste -- which he stored frozen in his refrigerator -- across his neighborhood to a collection site.

"It was a commitment," he told AFP recently. "But now, all I have to do is go downstairs."

After Queens and Brooklyn, New York aims to equip the whole city with new brown and orange collection bins before the end of 2024.

From next year, sorting food waste will become mandatory, with a potential fine for failing to do so.

The stakes are high for a city that every day generates 11,000 tons of waste, of which a third is food and yard scraps.

Last year, organic waste only represented three percent of the total waste that was reclaimed, according to figures from the Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

Mayor Eric Adams, at the inauguration in early January of a much hyped extension to the city's largest composting facility, hailed the new initiative as "an incredible achievement."

The facility on Staten Island will now be able to process as much as 95,000 tons of organic waste per year, thanks to a new, accelerated treatment method -- aerated static pile composting -- that cuts decomposition time in half.

"We are becoming a national model in environmental stewardship," said Jenifer Rajkumar, a New York state assembly member for Queens.

The city will also be expanding its network of "smart bins," Bluetooth-enabled garbage cans on the sidewalks into which New Yorkers can dump organic waste at any hour.

More Stories From World