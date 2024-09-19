New Zealand 136-2 in reply to Sri Lanka after Latham half-ton

(@FahadShabbir)

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Opener Tom Latham made 70 to power New Zealand's reply before departing in the final over before tea on the second day of the first Sri Lanka Test with the tourists 136-2 on Thursday.

The Black Caps trail the hosts' first-innings 305 by 169 runs in Galle with Kane Williamson on 40 at the break.

Latham put on a 63-run opening stand before Sri Lanka broke through when Devon Conway missed a straight ball from off-spinner Ramesh Mendis and was sent back lbw for 11.

Williamson took to the crease and batted without trouble through the session until Latham's attempted sweep saw him caught off Prabath Jayasuriya at backward square leg.

New Zealand have a disappointing record in Galle, having lost all four prior matches at the venue, and no Kiwi has made a century on the ground.

Fewer than five overs were played in a morning session bookended by successive rain delays.

Sri Lanka belatedly resumed their first innings from 302-7 overnight after a rain delay but lost all three remaining wickets for just three runs.

Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke took 5-55, his second five-wicket haul in just three Tests since his February debut against South Africa.

That home series saw him take 9-93, the best match figures for a debutant Kiwi bowler.

A groin injury ruled the 23-year-old O'Rourke out of the following series against Australia and his selection ahead of the more experienced Matt Henry had been a surprise.

But he vindicated selectors by delivering consistent speeds above 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour to carve through the Sri Lankan top order on day one.

A century by Kamindu Mendis, his fourth from seven Test appearances, rescued Sri Lanka from 178-5.