New Zealand 136-2 In Reply To Sri Lanka After Latham Half-ton
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Opener Tom Latham made 70 to power New Zealand's reply before departing in the final over before tea on the second day of the first Sri Lanka Test with the tourists 136-2 on Thursday.
The Black Caps trail the hosts' first-innings 305 by 169 runs in Galle with Kane Williamson on 40 at the break.
Latham put on a 63-run opening stand before Sri Lanka broke through when Devon Conway missed a straight ball from off-spinner Ramesh Mendis and was sent back lbw for 11.
Williamson took to the crease and batted without trouble through the session until Latham's attempted sweep saw him caught off Prabath Jayasuriya at backward square leg.
New Zealand have a disappointing record in Galle, having lost all four prior matches at the venue, and no Kiwi has made a century on the ground.
Fewer than five overs were played in a morning session bookended by successive rain delays.
Sri Lanka belatedly resumed their first innings from 302-7 overnight after a rain delay but lost all three remaining wickets for just three runs.
Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke took 5-55, his second five-wicket haul in just three Tests since his February debut against South Africa.
That home series saw him take 9-93, the best match figures for a debutant Kiwi bowler.
A groin injury ruled the 23-year-old O'Rourke out of the following series against Australia and his selection ahead of the more experienced Matt Henry had been a surprise.
But he vindicated selectors by delivering consistent speeds above 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour to carve through the Sri Lankan top order on day one.
A century by Kamindu Mendis, his fourth from seven Test appearances, rescued Sri Lanka from 178-5.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief delivers 25 ambulances to Ukrainian health ministry1 hour ago
-
'Life or death' for big cities should planet warm 3C: study1 hour ago
-
India 176-6 against Bangladesh after Hasan takes four wickets1 hour ago
-
Kiwi rookie O'Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 3051 hour ago
-
Governor of Jazan region receives Saudi games torch2 hours ago
-
Saudi stock exchange ends trading higher2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse2 hours ago
-
Saudi Deputy Minister of Finance for international relations heads kingdom's delegation to 72nd meet ..2 hours ago
-
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security2 hours ago
-
TTP emerging as umbrella body for other terrorist groups posing worldwide threat: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition candidate says letter conceding election was coerced3 hours ago
-
Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts3 hours ago