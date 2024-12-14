Open Menu

New Zealand 172-3 As England Fight Back In Third Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A century opening partnership helped lift New Zealand to 172-3 after being sent in by England in an evenly fought start to the third Test in Hamilton on Saturday.

Danger man Kane Williamson was at the crease on 31 at tea on day one while Daryl Mitchell had yet to score, with the pair attempting to rebuild after the hosts lost three wickets in the second session.

Earlier, a 105-run stand between openers Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42) represented some long-awaited resolve from New Zealand's specialist batters, who were found wanting in big losses in Christchurch and Wellington to fall 2-0 behind in the three-match series.

Captain Latham and the recalled Young survived some nervous moments to take the home side to 93-0 at lunch.

England fought back in the second session, firstly when Young fell for his lunch score, caught smartly at second slip by Harry Brook off Gus Atkinson (1-19).

It ended the best first-wicket partnership of the seam-dominated series from either team, surpassing the previous best of 18.

Young, who scored 40 of his 42 runs through boundaries, was one of two changes to New Zealand's team, replacing out-of-form opener Devon Conway.

Young's omission from the first two Tests was a source of contention after he was named player of the series for his run-scoring deeds during the recent 3-0 series triumph in India.

Latham edged down the leg side off Matthew Potts soon afterwards, having earlier survived difficult dropped catches, both by Ben Duckett at third slip when on 12 and 53.

Rachin Ravindra continued a disappointing series, caught in the gully off Brydon Carse (1-48) for 18 soon before tea.

Potts, who replaced Chris Woakes in the only change to England's victorious XI from the first two Tests, bowled impressively in his 10th Test to take 1-53.

England will want to remove Williamson cheaply, with the former New Zealand skipper sitting on an average at his home ground of 96.3 in 20 innings.

New Zealand have named a spinner for the first time in the series, with Mitchell Santner recalled in place of seamer Nathan Smith.

It is Santner's first appearance since he took a career-best 13 wickets in the second Test win over India in Pune in October.

