New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft departing for tsunami-hit Tonga

WELLINGTON, Jan. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft left Base Auckland on Monday morning for tsunami-hit Tonga to assist in an initial impact assessment of the area and low-lying islands.

"We are working hard to see how we can assist our Pacific neighbors after the volcanic eruption near Tonga," said a statement of the New Zealand Defense Force.

Tsunami waves hit Tonga on Saturday. The tsunami followed a series of violent eruptions from underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai, 65 km north of the country's main island Tongatapu.

The Orion aircraft to provide aerial surveillance was on stand-by on Sunday to wait for good atmospheric conditions and avoid hazards including ash fall.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected at this time," the statement said.

The National Emergency Management Agency has issued a national advisory to cancel a warning on tsunami activity in New Zealand issued on Saturday following the large eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai in Tonga.

The advice, based on ocean observations, is that the beach and marine threat has now passed for all areas, the agency said.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for up to another 24 hours in some locations around the entire country. People should remain vigilant and take extra precautions with regards to beach and ocean activities, it said.