New Zealand Allows Workers' Quarantine-free Travel From Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu

Mon 02nd August 2021

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Monday decided to allow seasonal workers to arrive quarantine free from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision at a press conference that seasonal workers will be allowed to travel to New Zealand from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without going through the 14-day managed isolation and quarantine.

Further discussions will be held in the government next week to finalize the decision in principle, Ardern said.

The new quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers will assist industries reliant on seasonal workers from the Pacific, such as horticulture and agriculture, she said.

The three Pacific countries have largely managed COVID-19 well, with no record of community transmissions. Samoa and Vanuatu have recorded three and four imported cases respectively, with no new cases in recent months. Tonga has not reported any cases.

