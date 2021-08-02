New Zealand allows workers' quarantine-free travel from Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu

New Zealand on Monday decided to allow seasonal workers to arrive quarantine free from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision at a press conference that seasonal workers will be allowed to travel to New Zealand from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without going through the 14-day managed isolation and quarantine.

Further discussions will be held in the government next week to finalize the decision in principle, Ardern said.

The new quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers will assist industries reliant on seasonal workers from the Pacific, such as horticulture and agriculture, she said.

The three Pacific countries have largely managed COVID-19 well, with no record of community transmissions. Samoa and Vanuatu have recorded three and four imported cases respectively, with no new cases in recent months. Tonga has not reported any cases.