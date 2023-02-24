UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Announces New Sanctions Against 87 Russians - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) New Zealand's government has announced a new round of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, which are set to target 87 Russian individuals, including military personnel and those in proximity to President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Friday.

"Today we have announced one of the largest rounds of sanctions against Russia to date, a further demonstration of Aotearoa New Zealand's strong condemnation of Russia's illegal action," Mahuta said in a statement.

The new sanctions against 87 Russian individuals target political actors "who have strategic relevance to Russia, and proximity to Putin," the statement said, but did not provide the list of those sanctioned.

"The military personnel we have chosen to sanction have had active roles in the conflict," it added.

The restrictions automatically extend to relatives and other related individuals of those sanctioned, according to the document.

New Zealand has joined the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine since late February 2022. New Zealand has so far imposed sanctions against over 1,200 individuals and entities from Russia and allied Belarus. It also halted trade with Moscow.

