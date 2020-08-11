UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Announces Return Of Coronavirus After 102 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:49 PM

New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days

New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.

Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.

More Stories From World

