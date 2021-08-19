New Zealand Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Teens Aged 12-15 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) New Zealand has extended the eligibility of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12-15, after considering positive assessment by experts in different countries, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

New Zealand's regulator Medsafe granted the Pfizer vaccine provisional approval to be given to 12-15 year olds in June.

"Similar decisions have been made by other regulators in Europe, the US, Canada and Japan. The advice was considered by an additional group of experts who also supported an extension of eligibility to young people. On that basis, cabinet has agreed to make the Pfizer vaccine available for 12-15 year olds," Ardern said.

She stressed that the decision has not been made lightly.

"Many of us are parents ourselves and take this duty of making decisions about other people's children extremely seriously. But it is safe and it's the right thing to do," Ardern added.

Booking of appointments will become available from September 1, but parents and caregivers eligible for shots before then will be able to bring children to their own appointments, the prime minister said.

To date, New Zealand has vaccinated about 20% of its population, or just under 950,000 people. The island nation has recorded 2,937 COVID-19 cases in total.