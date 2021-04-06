UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand, Australia Resume Quarantine-Free Travel From April 19 - Ardern

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand, Australia Resume Quarantine-Free Travel From April 19 - Ardern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) New Zealand and Australia will mutually restore quarantine-free travel from April 19, albeit with a number of precautions to ensure safe reopening amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

"The Director-General of Health considers the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand is low and that quarantine free travel is safe to commence. Our team's success in managing COVID-19 and keeping it out over the past 12 months now opens up the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and resume Trans-Tasman travel," Ardern said.

The trips, however, will not be what they were before the pandemic, according to the prime minister.

"People will need to plan for the possibility of having travel disrupted if there is an outbreak," she noted.

In addition, to be eligible to join a quarantine-free flight, people must not have had a positive COVID-19 test result in 14 days prior to the trip.

Such flights to New Zealand will also be free of passengers who have come from anywhere but Australia in the last 14 days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia April From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Towering patriotic crooner Shaukat Ali to live in ..

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 131.57 million

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 6, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: The UAE firm support crucial to Iraq’ ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.