New Zealand, Australia Resume Quarantine-Free Travel From April 19 - Ardern

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) New Zealand and Australia will mutually restore quarantine-free travel from April 19, albeit with a number of precautions to ensure safe reopening amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

"The Director-General of Health considers the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand is low and that quarantine free travel is safe to commence. Our team's success in managing COVID-19 and keeping it out over the past 12 months now opens up the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and resume Trans-Tasman travel," Ardern said.

The trips, however, will not be what they were before the pandemic, according to the prime minister.

"People will need to plan for the possibility of having travel disrupted if there is an outbreak," she noted.

In addition, to be eligible to join a quarantine-free flight, people must not have had a positive COVID-19 test result in 14 days prior to the trip.

Such flights to New Zealand will also be free of passengers who have come from anywhere but Australia in the last 14 days.