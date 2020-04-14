New Zealand Authorities Extend Coronavirus-Related State of Emergency For Third Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) New Zealand has extended the coronavirus disease-related state of emergency in the country for a further seven days, the National Emergency Management Agency announced on Tuesday.

"The State of National Emergency to support the COVID-19 response will be extended a third time, for a further seven days," the agency wrote on Twitter.

A state of emergency in the country was first declared on March 25 for a one-week period. The emergency measures were thereafter extended twice.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced that 17 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the preceding 24 hours, raising the total number of cases registered since the start of the outbreak to 1,366.

A total of nine people have died in New Zealand after contracting the disease, including four deaths in the previous 24 hours.