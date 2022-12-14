UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Authorities Probing Death Possibly Linked To Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:04 PM

New Zealand authorities are investigating a death that could be related to a rare side-effect of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Radio New Zealand (RNZ), the country's health authorities assume that a man who died in March had myocarditis, which is a rare side-effect of the vaccine. The death, if confirmed, could be the fourth in the country linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

New Zealand's independent vaccine safety monitoring board had repeatedly reviewed the case and only recently found that the death could be linked to the vaccination, the radio reported.

At the same time, authorities are investigating the case, with the cause of the death being still officially unknown, RNZ added.

The board admitted that although there were some health risks related to the vaccine, "the benefits of the vaccination still greatly outweighed the risk of rare side-effects."

