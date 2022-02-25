New Zealand Bans Military Goods Export to Russia Over Military Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) New Zealand condemns Russia's military operation in Ukraine and implements a number of measures, including the ban on the export of military goods to Russia and limit on diplomatic engagement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a joint statement.

"New Zealand strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and joins the international community in calling on Russia to immediately cease military operations in Ukraine," Ardern said in the statement published on Thursday.

According to the statement, New Zealand introduces targeted travel bans against Russian government officials and other individuals associated with the "invasion of Ukraine," bans on the export of goods to the Russian military, and suspends bilateral foreign ministry consultations.

"In applying these measures, New Zealand joins other members of the international community, in responding to this breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Mahuta added.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.