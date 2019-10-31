New Zealand Bans Video Game Based on Christchurch Mass Shooting - Censor Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) New Zealand's Office of Film and Literature Classification has banned a video game based on the March mass shootings that took place at two Christchurch mosques, the office said in a statement released on Thursday.

New Zealand's Chief Censor David Shanks announced that "The Shitposter" video game by 2 Genderz Productions, which celebrates the livestream of the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, was "classified objectionable" and thus banned.

"This is a product created for and marketed to white supremacists who are interested in supporting and celebrating white extremist attacks," Shanks said.

The video game puts the player in the role of a killer named "Brenton Torrent," which is almost identical to the name of the man who allegedly carried out the real attack. The game mimics a livestream as the player goes on a shooting spree.

The chief censor noted that, earlier this year, another game of this type appeared on the market and was banned without informing the media, so as not to promote this "toxic product.

"

Also on Thursday, the office banned the livestream of another deadly synagogue shooting, which took place earlier in October in Germany's Halle.

"These are illegal, terrorist-promotional products designed to spread hate and encourage killing. Don't support, purchase or distribute this stuff," Shanks noted.

New Zealand was rocked by mass shootings on March 15 at two mosques in Christchurch, killing 51 people and injuring around 50 others. Just before the attack, the suspected shooter sent an over 70-page long manifesto expressing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views to dozens of recipients and posted it on social media. The gunman partially livestreamed the attacks. He was detained immediately afterward and has since been charged with murder and placed into custody.