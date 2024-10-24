Open Menu

New Zealand, Brazil Companies Sign 13 Trade MoUs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) New Zealand and Brazilian companies signed 13 trade Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday, covering a broad range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and education, according to a New Zealand government statement.

"These partnerships mark a significant step in strengthening the trade relationship between the two nations and are set to generate over 100 million NZ Dollars (60.1 million U.S. dollars) in revenue over the next three years," said New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay, who led a trade mission to Sao Paulo this week.

These MoUs will continue to increase market access to Latin America and deepen the people-to-people connections, while also contributing to Brazil's economic growth, he said.

This will also boost New Zealand's economy and contribute towards achieving the target of doubling trade by value in 10 years, McClay said.

