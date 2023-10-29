Open Menu

New Zealand Captain Sam Cane Sent Off In Rugby World Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 02:00 AM

New Zealand captain Sam Cane sent off in Rugby World Cup final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final when he was judged to have performed a dangerous tackle on South Africa's Jesse Kriel in the first half of the match.

The 31-year-old was initially sin-binned but when the action was reviewed, as Cane sat pitchside, referee Wayne Barnes waved a red card towards him.

Cane sat in his seat looking astonished.

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell had been yellow-carded early on for a foul on hooker Bongi Mbonambi which saw the latter have to go off inside four minutes.

Prior to Saturday's match only one person had been yellow carded in a final -- New Zealand's Ben Smith in the 2015 victory over Australia.

Related Topics

World Australia Shannon South Africa 2015 All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

45 minutes ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

2 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

2 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

3 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

3 hours ago
Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

3 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

3 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

3 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

3 hours ago

More Stories From World