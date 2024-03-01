New Zealand collapse after Green smacks 174 for Australia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Australia took five quick wickets to leave New Zealand in big trouble at tea on day two of the first Test on Friday after Cameron Green smashed an unbeaten 174 to steer the tourists to an imposing 383.

At the break the hosts were 42-5 at Wellington's Basin Reserve after Josh Hazlewood was the last man out for Australia following a 116-run last-wicket stand with Green.

Tom Blundell was not-out five at tea with Glenn Phillips unbeaten on eight.

New Zealand made a horror start when opener Tom Latham (five) played on in the fourth over, unable to deal with the pace of Mitchell Starc.

It got worse when Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra fell for ducks within the space of five balls.

Williamson was run out after colliding with opener Will Young midway down the wicket, with Marnus Labuschagne's throw pitch-perfect.

More New Zealand misery followed three balls later when Ravindra was caught by a nimble Nathan Lyon at point.

Daryl Mitchell managed 11 before being taken behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Pat Cummins.

Young following next ball when he nicked Mitchell Marsh, with Carey again collecting.

Green earlier picked up where he left off by peppering the Basin Reserve boundary, adding to his overnight 103 by clobbering a six to push the visitors past 300, having started the day at 279-2.

The 24-year-old piled on the misery for the Black Caps bowlers with another six to reach 150, with his 174 eclipsing the 114 he scored last year against India for his maiden Test century.

His innings included 23 fours and five sixes, rescuing the Australians after their top-order batsmen struggled.

Green led the charge in a superb last-wicket partnership with a plucky Hazlewood, who survived 62 balls for his 22 before being caught by Ravindra off Matt Henry, at which point lunch was taken.

Henry was the pick of the home bowlers with 5-70, while Scott Kuggeleijn and William O'Rourke snared two each.

New Zealand face an uphill task as they look for a first Test victory over Australia since 2011.

They came into the two-match series on the back of a 2-0 sweep against South Africa this month.