UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Confirms To Purchase 5 Mln COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

New Zealand confirms to purchase 5 mln COVID-19 vaccines

The New Zealand government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Janssen Pharmaceuticals after clinical trials and regulatory approval

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The New Zealand government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Janssen Pharmaceuticals after clinical trials and regulatory approval.

"This agreement forms part of our portfolio approach to ensure that we have the ability to access a range of vaccine options, if and when a suitable vaccine is developed and approved," Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said in a statement on Thursday.

It is an initial agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and a formal advance purchase agreement is expected to be finalized in coming weeks, Woods said.

The agreement with Janssen would see the first doses of up to 2 million delivered from the third quarter of 2021, with the option to purchase up to 3 million additional doses, which would be delivered throughout 2022, she said.

"A key point of difference for the Janssen vaccine is that it's likely to be a single-dose vaccine and is compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels, so it may potentially be more efficient to administer," said the minister.

Woods said Janssen, along with its parent company Johnson & Johnson, have a very strong track record producing safe and effective pharmaceutical products for use globally and in New Zealand.

This announcement follows the government's recent agreement to purchase 1.5 million doses of vaccine, enough for 750,000 people, from Pfizer and BioNTech, and works alongside other aspects of the COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy, including membership of the global COVAX facility, according to the statement.

Woods said negotiations with other pharmaceutical companies are progressing well.

The Ministry of Health is preparing for a range of vaccine scenarios and how best to sequence the delivery of vaccines once supply becomes available, she added.

Related Topics

Company May From Government Agreement Best Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

This World Toilet Day, Harpic Joins Hands With Tcf ..

6 minutes ago

Shukat Yousafzai urges PDM to suspend political ra ..

49 seconds ago

Thai leader orders police crackdown on democracy p ..

56 seconds ago

ADFD hosts Maldivian envoy, discusses investment c ..

20 minutes ago

9 U.S. soldiers in S. Korea test positive for COVI ..

22 minutes ago

WHO Representative to Russia Not Ruling Out Inocul ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.