New Zealand Conservation Projects Create Benefits Into Future: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:19 PM

The New Zealand government's Jobs for Nature program is supporting a suite of new projects across the southern South Island, such as making a well-known lake swimmable and helping to halt the decline of the endangered yellow-eyed penguin

WELLINGTON, Sept. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The New Zealand government's Jobs for Nature program is supporting a suite of new projects across the southern South Island, such as making a well-known lake swimmable and helping to halt the decline of the endangered yellow-eyed penguin.

"It's no secret that many of our most recognizable landscapes are under increasing pressure from introduced predators and invasive weeds," Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said on Thursday.

"Whether that be in remotest Fiordland or on the shores of tourist-hub Queenstown's Lake Whakatipu, our native species that call these places home need all the help they can get," Allan said in a statement.

The projects range from smaller scale but intensive work, establishing a trapping network at the isolated Waiuna Lagoon, home to bittern, fern birds and kaka, to a major pest control initiative to better protect 23 threatened and at-risk wildlife species across the Queenstown Lakes District, she said.

The government is also providing some funding to support the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust to accelerate their work program to save the endangered species and restore their coastal habitat, the minister said.

