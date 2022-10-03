UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Considering Imposing More Sanctions Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 04:20 AM

New Zealand Considering Imposing More Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her country could introduce more sanctions following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia.

"So we've kept a rolling review on the sanctions we're placing on individuals who may have influence but also goods and services so that's where we're particularly looking at the moment," Ardern told Morning Report on Radio New Zealand (RNZ) on Monday.

She emphasized that New Zealand does not recognize the referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ardern said that she was awaiting government advice, to be delivered within two weeks, on possible further measures against Russia.

"(We're) just having a finer look at every single detail of what we're exporting and importing but again further detail to be provided," the prime minister told RNZ.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Sunday that Australia plans to introduce more sanctions against Russia, targeting 28 Russians, including ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk May Sunday Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

19 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 day ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

1 day ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.