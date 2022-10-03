New Zealand Considering Imposing More Sanctions Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her country could introduce more sanctions following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia.

"So we've kept a rolling review on the sanctions we're placing on individuals who may have influence but also goods and services so that's where we're particularly looking at the moment," Ardern told Morning Report on Radio New Zealand (RNZ) on Monday.

She emphasized that New Zealand does not recognize the referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ardern said that she was awaiting government advice, to be delivered within two weeks, on possible further measures against Russia.

"(We're) just having a finer look at every single detail of what we're exporting and importing but again further detail to be provided," the prime minister told RNZ.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Sunday that Australia plans to introduce more sanctions against Russia, targeting 28 Russians, including ministers and senior officials.