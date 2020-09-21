UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Continues With Planned Coronavirus Restriction Easing - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Starting from late Monday, New Zealand is easing coronavirus restrictions from alert level 2 to level 1, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

New Zealand will remain at level 2 of restrictions until 23:59 local time (11:59 GMT) on Monday, after that it will move to alert level 1. Auckland will remain at alert level 2.5 until Wednesday night, after that it should move to level 2.

"Essentially Auckland needs more time ... there is still a need in Auckland for a cautious approach," Ardern said on Monday, as quoted by The New Zealand Herald.

Last Monday, Ardern announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions for one more week in New Zealand.

A Cabinet meeting will be held on October 5 to review the coronavirus situation in New Zealand and confirm further restriction easing.

According to New Zealand's Ministry of Health, no new coronavirus cases were registered in the country in the past 24 hours. The ministry's Monday data shows that the country has a total of 1,464 confirmed coronavirus cases. A week ago, that number was 1,447. The number of current active COVID-19 cases in New Zealand is 62.

