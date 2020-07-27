New Zealand Court Sentences Samoan Chief to 11 Years in Jail for Slave Ownership- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A court in New Zealand has sentenced Samoan chief Joseph Auga Matamata to 11 years incarceration on charges of slavery and human trafficking, state-owned media reported on Monday.

Matamata was sentenced at Napier High Court after being found guilty on 23 charges this past March, according to Radio New Zealand. The chief was alleged to have organized for 13 Samoan nationals to move to New Zealand between 1994 and April 2019, where they were then forced to work without pay for long hours.

"The victims were told they could earn significant income by Samoan standards, which they would be able to send back to their families.

Once in New Zealand, these Samoan nationals were exploited by you for your own and for your family's financial gain," Justice Helen Cull said during a court hearing, as quoted by the broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, Matamata resorted to violence if the workers disobeyed him and the youngest victim was just 12 years old. The court also ordered Matamata to pay 183,000 New Zealand Dollars ($122,000) to the victims.

The Samoan leader denied all the charges against him throughout his five-week trial.