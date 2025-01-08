New Zealand Crush Sri Lanka By 113 Runs In 2nd ODI To Win Series
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) New Zealand ripped through Sri Lanka's top order Wednesday to win the rain-reduced second one-day international in Hamilton by 113 runs and clinch the series.
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana took a hat-trick as the home side posted 255-9 off 37 overs, but the tourists could only muster 142 all out off 30.2 overs in response.
It followed New Zealand's comfortable nine-wicket win in Wellington to go 2-0 up in the series, with the third match to be played in Auckland on Saturday.
Sri Lanka's top order has misfired badly in both games.
They slumped to 22-4 at Seddon Park, leaving little chance of reaching their target of 256 in a match reduced to 37 overs each because of early rain.
Kaminu Mendis top-scored with his ODI best of 64 off 66 balls, but fell to a spectacular running catch from Daryl Mitchell from the bowling of Will O'Rourke to seal Sri Lanka's fate.
Janith Liyanage's 22 was the next best score in a Sri Lanka chase marred by two run-outs and a series of risky shots that didn't pay off.
O'Rourke was too quick for the tail, taking 3-31 off 6.2 overs while Jacob Duffy was responsible for some of the early damage, claiming 2-30, including the key scalps of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said their run target should have been achievable.
"I think it was a fair score for batsmen in this kind of small ground, and it's a fair pitch," he said.
"I think again the bad batting in the power play cost us the game."
Earlier, recalled off-spinner Theekshana capitalised on some wayward New Zealand hitting to finish with 4-44 off eight overs.
He removed Mitchell Santer and Nathan Smith with successive deliveries at the end of the 35th over.
The hat-trick was completed -- all from mistimed lofted shots -- when Matt Henry was caught off the first ball of the final over.
It helped to pull back a New Zealand innings which threatened to surpass 300 when opener Rachin Ravindra raced to 79 off 63 balls and Mark Chapman scored 62 off 52.
The pair put on 112 for the second wicket, ending when Chapman holed out to long-off from Theekshana.
Ravindra departed soon afterwards, caught brilliantly at short cover by Asalanka off leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2-39).
Ravindra, who struck nine fours and a six, believed his balanced batting style was tailored for the 50-over format.
"I do enjoy the ODIs, although you don't see as many games happen anymore, but it's a format I grew up watching, and I think it suits the way I bat," said the 25-year-old, who scored 45 in the first match.
"I think it's a nice, natural tempo being able to go out there and play cricket shots."
Recent Stories
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 113 runs in 2nd ODI to win series22 seconds ago
-
Nobel winner Ressa tells AFP 'dangerous times' ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking29 seconds ago
-
Nobel winner Ressa tells AFP 'dangerous times' ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking21 minutes ago
-
Dutch great Kluivert named Indonesia coach in hunt for World Cup spot21 minutes ago
-
France coach Deschamps says will leave after 2026 World Cup30 minutes ago
-
Hundreds rally for South Korea's Yoon as new arrest bid beckons31 minutes ago
-
Dutch great Kluivert named coach of Indonesia41 minutes ago
-
Deschamps says he will step down as France coach in 20261 hour ago
-
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 113 runs in 2nd ODI to win series1 hour ago
-
Djokovic with point to prove against younger rivals at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Indian gov't appoints new head of space department2 hours ago
-
Devajit Saikia: lawyer, modest player and next India cricket chief2 hours ago