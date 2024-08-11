New Zealand Cyclist Andrews Wins Women's Olympic Sprint Gold
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews blasted to the women's Olympic sprint title at the Paris Velodrome on Sunday to go with her keirin gold medal.
The 21-year-old easily outgunned German world record holder Lea Friedrich 2-0 in the best-of-three final to claim her country's first sprint gold since it was added to the Olympic programme in 2008.
British world champion Emma Finucane overpowered the Netherlands' Hetty van de Wouw 2-0 to take the bronze.
Andrews upset Finucane 2-0 in the semi-finals and was always in charge against Friedrich, winning the first race by 0.
095 and the second even more comfortably with a 0.624 margin.
Canadian defending champion Kelsey Mitchell was eliminated in the quarter-finals, then came eighth in the race-off for the minor places.
Both Andrews and Friedrich have been in sizzling form in Paris, each smashing Mitchell's world record in qualifying.
Andrews achieved the feat first before Friedrich bettered it minutes later with a lightning-fast 10.029secs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics40 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive40 minutes ago
-
Israel expands evacuation order in Gaza’s Khan Yunis, 75,000 flee60 minutes ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics60 minutes ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia60 minutes ago
-
Korda, Popyrin knock out seeds to reach Montreal semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests on Aug 172 hours ago
-
Greece orders thousands to evacuate as wildfires rage2 hours ago
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results8 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate9 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia9 hours ago