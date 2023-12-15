WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- New Zealand dairy farmers see lower feed costs ahead of summer, which will likely bring relief to some, particularly owner-operated farms, according to DairyNZ's forecast on Friday.

DairyNZ's Econ Tracker forecast indicates some relief for dairy farmers with reducing feed and fertilizer costs supported by the recent lift in global returns flowing through to the farm-gate.

Overall, feed costs are projected to fall around 5 percent for the current season, driven by falling product prices, the forecast showed.

Total farm working expenses have also seen an overall decrease, driven by feed and fertilizer prices this year, however, other costs continue to experience inflationary pressures, it said.

The forecast shows the national breakeven forecast currently sits at 7.79 NZ Dollars (4.84 U.S. dollars) kg/MS (milk solids).

The breakeven milk price is the milk sale price per kilogram of milksolids to cover a farm's costs in a season, excluding capital expenditure and principal repaid on loans.