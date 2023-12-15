Open Menu

New Zealand Dairy Farmers See Lower Feed Costs Ahead Of Summer

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

New Zealand dairy farmers see lower feed costs ahead of summer

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- New Zealand dairy farmers see lower feed costs ahead of summer, which will likely bring relief to some, particularly owner-operated farms, according to DairyNZ's forecast on Friday.

DairyNZ's Econ Tracker forecast indicates some relief for dairy farmers with reducing feed and fertilizer costs supported by the recent lift in global returns flowing through to the farm-gate.

Overall, feed costs are projected to fall around 5 percent for the current season, driven by falling product prices, the forecast showed.

Total farm working expenses have also seen an overall decrease, driven by feed and fertilizer prices this year, however, other costs continue to experience inflationary pressures, it said.

The forecast shows the national breakeven forecast currently sits at 7.79 NZ Dollars (4.84 U.S. dollars) kg/MS (milk solids).

The breakeven milk price is the milk sale price per kilogram of milksolids to cover a farm's costs in a season, excluding capital expenditure and principal repaid on loans.

Related Topics

Sale Price New Zealand

Recent Stories

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

14 hours ago
Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

14 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

14 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

14 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

15 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

15 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World