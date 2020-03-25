New Zealand Declares State of Emergency as COVID-19 Cases Exceed 200

(@FahadShabbir)

New Zealand has declared a national emergency as the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 200, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday

"Today, a state of national emergency has been declared across New Zealand...

we have all of the legislative means possible, all of the enforcement powers, all the tools we need at our disposal to combat the spread of COVID-19," Ardern said in a televised statement.

The prime minister said that the declaration would give civil defense emergency services sweeping powers to manage product distribution, control border crossings, remove people and vehicles from any premises if need be.

The country's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total number to 205 with no deaths reported so far.