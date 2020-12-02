New Zealand Declares State of Emergency Over Climate Change - Ministry of Environment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) New Zealand declared a state of emergency over climate change in a bid to combat the adverse effects of that change, the Ministry of Environment said Wednesday.

"Today we join 1,800+ jurisdictions in 32 countries to declare a climate emergency, reiterating our commitment to limiting warming to 1.

5 deg C above pre-industrial levels," the ministry said on Twitter.

In addition to that declaration, the public sector has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025, the ministry said.