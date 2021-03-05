New Zealand Declares Tsunami Alert for North Island After Series of Earthquakes - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) North Zealand declared on Friday a tsunami alert for large parts of the North Island coast following a series of powerful earthquakes, media reported.

Several tremors have been registered near the Kermadec Islands within the past several hours, with the most powerful one having an 8.

1 magnitude.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, people were required to flee coastal areas. Many coastal cities reportedly faced traffic problems, especially the city of Whangarei.