UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Declares Tsunami Alert For North Island After Series Of Earthquakes - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

New Zealand Declares Tsunami Alert for North Island After Series of Earthquakes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) North Zealand declared on Friday a tsunami alert for large parts of the North Island coast following a series of powerful earthquakes, media reported.

Several tremors have been registered near the Kermadec Islands within the past several hours, with the most powerful one having an 8.

1 magnitude.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, people were required to flee coastal areas. Many coastal cities reportedly faced traffic problems, especially the city of Whangarei.

Related Topics

Tsunami Traffic Alert Whangarei Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

2 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

2 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

3 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

3 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

3 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.