New Zealand Detects 7 Cases Of COVID-19 In Recent Returnees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

New Zealand detects 7 cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees

New Zealand detected seven cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation in two days since the Ministry of Health's last media update on Dec. 27

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand detected seven cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation in two days since the Ministry of Health's last media update on Dec. 27.

There are no new cases in the community.

The new border cases came from the United States, India and Britain, and have been transferred to quarantine in facilities in Christchurch and Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,795, said a ministry statement.

