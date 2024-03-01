New Zealand Develops Salmon Farming In Open Sea
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The New Zealand government has approved an open ocean aquaculture project, which is a huge step to contribute to the goal of growing aquaculture to a multibillion-dollar industry, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said on Friday.
The New Zealand King Salmon's Blue Endeavour open ocean aquaculture project is expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of harvested salmon annually, with export revenue of up to 300 million NZ Dollars (182.8 million U.S. dollars) per year, Jones said.
It will develop salmon farming in the open sea off the north Marlborough Sounds at the South Island's north-easternmost point.
The project will be the first open ocean aquaculture salmon farm in New Zealand, which will provide more jobs for the region and benefit the economy by providing sustainable seafood to the world, Jones said.
"There are currently too many hurdles causing delays for aquaculture projects, and these delays hurt our economy and the communities that rely on aquaculture," he said.
New Zealand's seafood is sought after globally, which will contribute to the country's export-led recovery, Jones said.
Recent Stories
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese political academy begins spring semester9 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises slightly to 49.5 in February19 minutes ago
-
One in eight people worldwide is now obese: WHO warns59 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Iran elections as conservatives expected to dominate1 hour ago
-
Palestinian UN ambassador pleads for rebuke of Gaza aid deaths1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains1 hour ago
-
Lancaster's Racing 92 in a 'difficult period' before Bordeaux-Begles trip1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed: employer2 hours ago
-
Iran launches imaging satellite through Russia2 hours ago
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims awarded $6m damages2 hours ago
-
Award-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Taviani dead at 922 hours ago