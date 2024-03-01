Open Menu

New Zealand Develops Salmon Farming In Open Sea

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM

New Zealand develops salmon farming in open sea

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The New Zealand government has approved an open ocean aquaculture project, which is a huge step to contribute to the goal of growing aquaculture to a multibillion-dollar industry, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said on Friday.

The New Zealand King Salmon's Blue Endeavour open ocean aquaculture project is expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of harvested salmon annually, with export revenue of up to 300 million NZ Dollars (182.8 million U.S. dollars) per year, Jones said.

It will develop salmon farming in the open sea off the north Marlborough Sounds at the South Island's north-easternmost point.

The project will be the first open ocean aquaculture salmon farm in New Zealand, which will provide more jobs for the region and benefit the economy by providing sustainable seafood to the world, Jones said.

"There are currently too many hurdles causing delays for aquaculture projects, and these delays hurt our economy and the communities that rely on aquaculture," he said.

New Zealand's seafood is sought after globally, which will contribute to the country's export-led recovery, Jones said.

