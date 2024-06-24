New Zealand Drivers Embrace Wireless EV Charging: Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A survey published on Monday showed New Zealand's electric vehicle (EV) drivers viewed dynamic wireless charging positively overall, although people have concerns about the safety and charging cost of it.
Dynamic wireless charging technology allows electric vehicles to charge while in motion, offering a promising solution to the limitations of fixed charging stations, according to the University of Auckland, which conducted the survey.
Although it has not become available yet, the survey of 1,150 existing and prospective Kiwi EV drivers viewed it positively.
On-road charging systems could revolutionize how people think about EV charging, making it more convenient and less time-consuming for users, said researchers from the University of Auckland.
The study helps to develop effective measures and policies for the successful integration of dynamic wireless charging into New Zealand's transportation network, according to the researchers.
About 93 percent of respondents are optimistic about dynamic wireless charging technology and would like to try it in the future, the survey showed.
The most compelling advantage of wireless charging is the ease and convenience it offers to EV users, by complementing stationary charging stations, it said, adding people who prioritize sustainability are more inclined to support and use dynamic wireless EV charging.
Social influences, including the behavior and choices of peers, were also found to affect drivers' decisions to use the tech, the surveyed said, adding urban users are more likely to adopt the technology than their rural counterparts.
However, the survey respondents voiced concerns about data privacy, electromagnetic radiation and the potential costs associated with the adoption and use of wireless in-road technology.
The study's Primary investigator Ramesh Majhi said dynamic wireless charging offers significant advantages for intercity travel by reducing EV drivers' reliance on plug-in charging stations that often cause detours on highways.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC
Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Aranya Theater Festival held in Qinhuangdao, north China10 minutes ago
-
Chinese cities urged to loosen vehicle purchase restrictions10 minutes ago
-
Chinese SOEs see increasing revenue, profits in Jan-May10 minutes ago
-
Oil spill clean-up to take 3 months at Sentosa beaches10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Olympic Committee celebrates World Olympic Day20 minutes ago
-
RGA continuous efforts on Madinah's roads ensure safety of pilgrims29 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Jordan meets with Bangladeshi counterpart29 minutes ago
-
Golf: Women's PGA Championship scores29 minutes ago
-
Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University registers ‘X-ray Film’ Patent30 minutes ago
-
EU accuses Apple of breaking bloc's digital rules30 minutes ago
-
SAR21.8 billion financial guarantees for SMEs in Makkah, Madinah serve pilgrims40 minutes ago
-
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills four, wounds 34: official50 minutes ago