New Zealand Edge Australia 31-28 In Bledisloe Cup Thriller
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) New Zealand snapped a two-game losing streak with a nail-biting 31-28 win over Australia on Saturday, holding off a second-half charge to retain the Bledisloe Cup.
Both sides scored four tries on a warm Sydney afternoon as the All Blacks rebounded from consecutive Rugby Championship defeats against world champions South Africa.
New Zealand took a commanding 28-14 lead into the break and, despite Australia storming back into contention, held on to retain a trophy they have owned since 2003, dominating possession, set plays and the breakdown.
"It's a bit of a relief, to be honest," said New Zealand captain Scott Barrett.
"In the last 15 (minutes), we found ourselves in a bit of a hole, but we hung on with a bit of scrambled defence and managed to hang on.
"It's the nature of the Aussies, they certainly don't lie down."
The writing was on the wall with New Zealand winning their past seven Tests against Australia, heaping more pressure on Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, whose side were humiliated 67-27 in Argentina a fortnight ago.
Despite the fightback, it proved a disappointing way for prop James Slipper to celebrate becoming the most capped Wallaby with his 140th appearance, surpassing George Gregan.
The victory elevated New Zealand above Los Pumas into second on the Rugby Championship ladder, with one game left against Australia, who prop up the table, in Wellington next week.
Argentina host the table-topping Springboks later on Saturday.
"We're obviously gutted to not get the result," said Australia captain Harry Wilson.
"Giving a 21-0 head start to the All Blacks was always going to make it tough for us, but I am super proud of the effort and the way we fought back.
"We just didn't want to give up and played for each other."
In a blow, New Zealand veteran Beauden Barrett was ruled out with illness an hour before kick-off, meaning Will Jordan moved to fullback and Sevu Reece came in on the wing.
Australia also switched things up, with Nic White and Noah Lolesio thrust in as the halves pairing, while centre Hunter Paisami and fullback Tom Wright returned from injury.
But it made little difference with the hosts exposed inside two minutes when Jordan sliced open the defence to dot down between the posts, with Damian McKenzie adding the extras.
The All Blacks kept their foot to the floor and raced 14-0 clear after nine minutes with centre Reiko Ioana collecting their second try in a move stemming from a break by Caleb Clarke.
Australia were bereft of ideas and Clarke powered over in the corner for the visitors' third.
New Zealand momentarily went to sleep and Nic White exploded into a hole before offloading for Fraser McReight to dive over and finally give the 68,061-strong at Sydney Olympic Stadium something to cheer about.
But it was a temporary blip with Ardie Savea sprinting over for another try in the 24th minute after a sloppy Australian spoon pass was picked up by Reece.
With McKenzie nailing a fourth straight conversion, they moved into an ominous 28-7 lead.
The Wallabies, though, kept plugging away and were rewarded when hooker Matt Faessler charged ahead of the half-time hooter to give them a glimmer of hope.
An early second-half penalty stretched New Zealand's lead, but it was a much better Australia that fronted up.
New Zealand had a try disallowed for a forward pass and Australia capitalised with a try of their own through Paisami after a break from Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to narrow the gap to 10 points with 15 minutes left.
It lit a fuse under the home side, who scored another try through Tom Wright with a minute left to set up a grandstand finish, only for the All Blacks to cling on.
mp/pbt
Recent Stories
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
More Stories From World
-
Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods in quake-hit area10 seconds ago
-
France poised to finally get new government10 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse30 minutes ago
-
India declare on 287-4, Bangladesh need 515 to win Test50 minutes ago
-
Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods in quake-hit region2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result2 hours ago
-
Israel's Lebanon pager blasts may be classified as war crime: UN rights chief tells UNSC2 hours ago
-
Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse5 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 hours ago
-
'Engaged as soon as possible': Early voting starts in several US states6 hours ago