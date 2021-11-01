New Zealand Electric Plane Completes Longest Flight Ever Over Water - Reports

An electric plane in New Zealand piloted by ElectricAir founder Gary Friedman flew across the Cook Strait marking the milestone for the longest flight over water powered by renewable energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) An electric plane in New Zealand piloted by ElectricAir founder Gary Friedman flew across the Cook Strait marking the milestone for the longest flight over water powered by renewable energy.

Friedman told 1News the plane's battery weights over 200 Pounds and the entire cost of the flight's energy was around $2.

The two-seat�propeller plane flew to New Zealand's capital Wellington from Omaka, a distance of around 50 miles.

The plane's journey was 40 minutes long and its battery upon arrival stood at 40%.

Wellington International Airport will start scheduling 12-seat electric planes in the next five years for short-distance flights.