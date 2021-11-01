UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Electric Plane Completes Longest Flight Ever Over Water - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:54 PM

New Zealand Electric Plane Completes Longest Flight Ever Over Water - Reports

An electric plane in New Zealand piloted by ElectricAir founder Gary Friedman flew across the Cook Strait marking the milestone for the longest flight over water powered by renewable energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) An electric plane in New Zealand piloted by ElectricAir founder Gary Friedman flew across the Cook Strait marking the milestone for the longest flight over water powered by renewable energy.

Friedman told 1News the plane's battery weights over 200 Pounds and the entire cost of the flight's energy was around $2.

The two-seat�propeller plane flew to New Zealand's capital Wellington from Omaka, a distance of around 50 miles.

The plane's journey was 40 minutes long and its battery upon arrival stood at 40%.

Wellington International Airport will start scheduling 12-seat electric planes in the next five years for short-distance flights.

Related Topics

Water Wellington Gary From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

American Airlines Cancels Almost 2,000 Flights Ove ..

American Airlines Cancels Almost 2,000 Flights Over Weekend - Reports

1 second ago
 Three held, liquor seized in sargodha

Three held, liquor seized in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Problems mount for faltering India at T20 World Cu ..

Problems mount for faltering India at T20 World Cup

1 minute ago
 Indian NIA arrests two more persons in IIOJK

Indian NIA arrests two more persons in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Monday

Chinese shares close mixed Monday

1 minute ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of All ..

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of Allocating 2% of GDP for Defense ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.