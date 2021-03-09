UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Establishes Independent Group To Oversee COVID-19 Response

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

New Zealand establishes independent group to oversee COVID-19 response

A newly-established advisory group will ensure New Zealand's COVID-19 response continues to learn and adapt with a focus on continual improvement, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A newly-established advisory group will ensure New Zealand's COVID-19 response continues to learn and adapt with a focus on continual improvement, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday.

"Throughout our response to the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, we have been committed to continual improvement, and independent advice has been a really important part of that process," Hipkins said in a statement.

"Independent reviews of our contact tracing systems and the implementation of our testing strategy provided useful advice and recommendations. Implementation of those recommendations has left us better protected and better prepared," Hipkins said.

This new advisory group will formalize that ongoing approach to independent review and improvement.

As well as continually monitoring the implementation of previous reviews, the group will be empowered to provide impartial advice on the performance and impact of the whole system and the strategic direction of the response, he said.

"It will also provide assurances on the performance and settings of managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and on planning for an outbreak, and will review public communications and responses in the community," said the minister.

The new group will start work next Monday, March 15, with a term through to June 1, 2022, he said, adding it is a group of highly respected and experienced experts, with strong connections across a number of fields.

Related Topics

March June New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

11 minutes ago

British High Commission’s Development Director v ..

17 minutes ago

Japan May Approve Use of 7-Shot Insulin Syringes t ..

4 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close higher as yen's retreat lifts e ..

6 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 9 march 2021

8 seconds ago

ISS Crew Will Apply Sealant to Second Crack in Rus ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.