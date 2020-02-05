UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Evacuation Flight From Wuhan With 190 On Board Arrives In Auckland - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

New Zealand Evacuation Flight From Wuhan With 190 on Board Arrives in Auckland - Reports

An Air New Zealand evacuation flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of an outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, has arrived in Auckland on Wednesday with 190 passengers on board, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) An Air New Zealand evacuation flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of an outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, has arrived in Auckland on Wednesday with 190 passengers on board, media reported.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the plane touched down in Auckland at approximately 18:00 local time [03:00 GMT]. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 54 New Zealand citizens and 44 New Zealand permanent residents with Chinese passports were on board the flight. Individuals from Australia, the United Kingdom, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and seven other nationalities were also evacuated on the flight.

Approximately 60 people who had initially registered to fly on board the Air New Zealand plane did not arrive at the airport in Wuhan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement after the flight's departure.

The Australian citizens and residents on board the flight will be transferred onto a flight to a quarantine zone located on Christmas Island. Evacuees from all other nations will moved to the Whangaparaoa air base to the north of Auckland and monitored in quarantine for two weeks, the newspaper reported.

Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff on board the Air New Zealand flight will also go into quarantine, according to the newspaper.

At present, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and the country has closed its borders to any foreign travelers arriving from China, the newspaper stated.

The new strain of coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. There are more than 490 confirmed deaths worldwide so far, with over 24,500 confirmed cases of the virus globally.

